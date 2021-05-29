Cancel
Burkesville, KY

Burkesville Daily Weather Forecast

Burkesville Post
 16 days ago

BURKESVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aFREo8p00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Burkesville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

