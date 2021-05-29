Cancel
Pittsfield, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Pittsfield

Pittsfield Dispatch
PITTSFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnAmX_0aFREnG600

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

