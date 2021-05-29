Belcourt Daily Weather Forecast

BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 21 mph



