Belcourt Daily Weather Forecast

BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
