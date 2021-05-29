Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sells Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sells Dispatch
Sells Dispatch
 16 days ago

SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aFRElUe00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 63 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sells Dispatch

Sells Dispatch

Sells, AZ
4
Followers
49
Post
306
Views
ABOUT

With Sells Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Az
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Sells

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Tuesday has sun for Sells — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Sells is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Sells is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County. * TIMING...Noon today through 8 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.