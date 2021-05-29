Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holdrege, NE

Holdrege Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Holdrege Today
Holdrege Today
 16 days ago

HOLDREGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aFREkbv00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holdrege Today

Holdrege Today

Holdrege, NE
8
Followers
75
Post
990
Views
ABOUT

With Holdrege Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holdrege, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Ne#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Slight Chance Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Holdrege, NEPosted by
Holdrege Today

Take advantage of Friday sun in Holdrege

(HOLDREGE, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holdrege. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Holdrege, NEPosted by
Holdrege Today

Holdrege is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(HOLDREGE, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holdrege. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Holdrege, NEPosted by
Holdrege Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HOLDREGE, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Holdrege Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.