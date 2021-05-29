Holdrege Daily Weather Forecast
HOLDREGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
