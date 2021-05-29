Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelan, WA

Weather Forecast For Chelan

Posted by 
Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 16 days ago

CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aFREjjC00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chelan Voice

Chelan Voice

Chelan, WA
19
Followers
79
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chelan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelan, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Chelan, WAPosted by
Chelan Voice

Thursday has sun for Chelan — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CHELAN, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chelan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Chelan, WAPosted by
Chelan Voice

Get weather-ready — Chelan’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chelan: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Chelan, WAPosted by
Chelan Voice

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Chelan

(CHELAN, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Chelan area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.1.
Chelan County, WAncwlife.com

Weather 5-17-21

An upper level trough will begin to move into the Pacific Northwest today with an associated cold front moving east of the Cascades late tonight into early Tuesday morning. High temperatures will start to cool today…lowering anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees. Winds will also increase in the late morning and afternoon region wide with sustained winds 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph. Northcentral Washington weather today expect Increasing clouds and windy conditions with cooler afternoon highs into the mid 70’s. Temperatures will continue their downward trend Tuesday falling another 10 to 15 degrees.