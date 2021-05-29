Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheatland, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Wheatland

Posted by 
Wheatland Journal
Wheatland Journal
 16 days ago

WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aFREiqT00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance light rain then slight chance t-storms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland Journal

Wheatland, WY
10
Followers
66
Post
999
Views
ABOUT

With Wheatland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wheatland, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Slight Chance T Storms#Wy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wheatland, WYPosted by
Wheatland Journal

Wheatland is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(WHEATLAND, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wheatland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County Patchy dense fog will impact travel along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland early this morning. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times. Those traveling should be alert for rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. Reduce speeds, increase following distances between vehicles, and allow extra travel time.