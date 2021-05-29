Daily Weather Forecast For Wheatland
WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance light rain then slight chance t-storms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
