San Augustine, TX

Sun forecast for San Augustine — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
San Augustine News Flash
 16 days ago

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for San Augustine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aFREhxk00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Augustine, TX
With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
San Augustine, TX
