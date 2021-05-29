Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Redwood Falls

Redwood Falls News Alert
REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aFREg5100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

