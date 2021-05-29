Walton Weather Forecast
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Periods of rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 47 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Periods of rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 53 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.