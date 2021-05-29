Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walton, NY

Walton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Walton Updates
Walton Updates
 16 days ago

WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aFREfCI00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Periods of rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 47 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Periods of rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 53 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walton Updates

Walton Updates

Walton, NY
11
Followers
75
Post
789
Views
ABOUT

With Walton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Walton, NYPosted by
Walton Updates

Get weather-ready — Walton’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walton: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Broome; Delaware STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT...SOUTHEASTERN BROOME SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 105 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Deposit, moving east at 25 mph. Small hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible in storms. Locations impacted include Deposit, Hancock, Lanesboro, Thompson, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca and Sherman.