Fairfield Weather Forecast
FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night
- High 60 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
