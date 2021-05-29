Cancel
Fairfield, ME

Fairfield Weather Forecast

Fairfield News Watch
Fairfield News Watch
 16 days ago

FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aFREeJZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Fairfield, MEPosted by
Fairfield News Watch

Get weather-ready — Fairfield’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairfield: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Somerset County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset A SHOWER WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL SOMERSET COUNTY At 1134 AM EDT, a shower was located 13 miles west of Rockwood, or 14 miles northeast of Jackman, moving east at 5 mph. Pea size hail is possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Rockwood Strip, Soldiertown, Alder Brook, Tomhegan, Town Of Thorndike, Plymouth, Taunton And Raynham Academy Grant, Pittston Academy Grant, Sandwich Academy Grant and Brassua. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.