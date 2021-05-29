Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

A single-vehicle crash kills 36-year-old Alex Scott on Oak Villa Boulevard (Baton Rouge, LA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Khaj9_0aFREamf00
A single-vehicle crash kills 36-year-old Alex Scott on Oak Villa Boulevard (Baton Rouge, LA)

On Friday morning, 36-year-old Alex Scott lost his life following a single-vehicle collision on Oak Villa Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials are looking into the fatal solo-vehicle crash that took place in the 1500 block of Oak Villa Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. Police reported that Alex Scott was steering a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he crashed into a tree as a result of which the victim succumbed to his injuries. As of now, authorities did not confirm if impairment played a factor in the crash.

An investigation regarding the accident is ongoing.

May 29, 2021

Discover more Louisiana Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Louisiana region.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Fatal Crash#City Police#La#Chevrolet Silverado#Oak Villa Boulevard#Louisiana Accident News#Valiant Advocates#36 Year Old Alex Scott#La#Wrongful Death Attorneys#Authorities#Impairment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A car struck and killed a pedestrian on I-610 (New Orleans, LA)

A car struck and killed a pedestrian on I-610 (New Orleans, LA) On early Sunday morning, a man lost his life after a car fatally hit him while he was walking on I-610. According to New Orleans police, the fatal incident took place at about 2:16 a.m. when the man was walking in the left lane of the eastbound side of I-610 near Elysian Fields and a Dodge Challenger struck him.
Reno, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash killed a motorcyclist on Geiger Grade (Reno, NV)

On Saturday afternoon, a motorcyclist lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Geiger Grade near the summit. The fatal incident took place just before noon wherein a motorcyclist was involved. According to bystanders, the bike rider failed to maintain his lane or negotiate a corner, and he struck a guardrail. The force of the collision threw the person off the motorcycle.
Austin, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person in SW Austin (Austin, TX)

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person in SW Austin (Austin, TX) On Saturday morning, one person lost their life in a two-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. According to reports, the fatal incident took place at about 8:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of northbound S. Capital of Texas Hwy wherein a vehicle and a bicyclist were involved. Officials reported that the vehicle crashed into the bicyclist near the intersection with Westbank Drive.
Deming, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI accident injured one person on State Route 9; 30-year-old Raven Antiste detained (Deming, WA)

On Saturday, one person received injuries following a DUI crash on State Route 9 while police took 30-year-old Raven Antiste in custody. The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. south of Strand Road. On arrival, first responders rushed the passenger to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center and the current condition of the passenger is unknown at this time. Officers confirmed that drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash.
Reno, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A rollover crash injured 3 people on West Moana Lane (Reno, NV)

On Saturday, three people suffered injuries after a rollover accident in the area of West Moana Lane and Lymbery Street. Reno Fire Department actively responded to the news of a two vehicle crash in the area of West Moana Lane and Lymbery Street moments before 7 p.m. On arrival, officials located an involved vehicle that had flipped over, and three people were pinned inside. Officials rescued the people and then took them to the hospital with major injuries. Emergency crews have not provided any update about the status of their injuries.
Austin, TXPosted by
Nationwide Report

One adult died in East Austin crash (Austin, TX)

One adult died in East Austin crash (Austin, TX) On Sunday morning, one person lost their life and several others suffered injuries following a crash in East Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS actively responded to the crash scene at about 10:30a.m. in the 7102-7242 area of Ed Bluestein Boulevard, just south of the intersection of Manor Road and 183. Officials reported that multiple people were injured, including a child, and one person was trapped inside a vehicle.