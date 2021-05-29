A single-vehicle crash kills 36-year-old Alex Scott on Oak Villa Boulevard (Baton Rouge, LA)
On Friday morning, 36-year-old Alex Scott lost his life following a single-vehicle collision on Oak Villa Boulevard.
According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials are looking into the fatal solo-vehicle crash that took place in the 1500 block of Oak Villa Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. Police reported that Alex Scott was steering a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he crashed into a tree as a result of which the victim succumbed to his injuries. As of now, authorities did not confirm if impairment played a factor in the crash.
An investigation regarding the accident is ongoing.
May 29, 2021
Discover more Louisiana Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the Louisiana region.