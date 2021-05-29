A single-vehicle crash kills 36-year-old Alex Scott on Oak Villa Boulevard (Baton Rouge, LA)

On Friday morning, 36-year-old Alex Scott lost his life following a single-vehicle collision on Oak Villa Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials are looking into the fatal solo-vehicle crash that took place in the 1500 block of Oak Villa Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. Police reported that Alex Scott was steering a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he crashed into a tree as a result of which the victim succumbed to his injuries. As of now, authorities did not confirm if impairment played a factor in the crash.

An investigation regarding the accident is ongoing.

