4-Day Weather Forecast For Wadena

WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 76 °F, low 54 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.