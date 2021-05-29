Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wadena, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wadena

Posted by 
Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 16 days ago

WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aFREZqo00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wadena Journal

Wadena Journal

Wadena, MN
9
Followers
82
Post
985
Views
ABOUT

With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wadena, MNPosted by
Wadena Journal

Thursday has sun for Wadena — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WADENA, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wadena. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wadena, MNPosted by
Wadena Journal

Wadena is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(WADENA, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wadena. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!