4-Day Weather Forecast For Wadena
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
