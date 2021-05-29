Cancel
Red Bud, IL

Red Bud Daily Weather Forecast

Red Bud News Watch
RED BUD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aFREX5M00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy drizzle then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

