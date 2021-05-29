Cancel
Harlan, IA

Harlan Weather Forecast

Harlan News Watch
HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqgcX_0aFREWCd00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

