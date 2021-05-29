Harlan Weather Forecast
HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
