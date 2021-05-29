Harlan Weather Forecast

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 61 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.