Flora, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Flora

Posted by 
Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 16 days ago

FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFREVJu00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

