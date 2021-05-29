Daily Weather Forecast For Flora
FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
