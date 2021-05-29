Daily Weather Forecast For Licking
LICKING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
