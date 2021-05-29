Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Daily Weather Forecast For Licking

Posted by 
Licking Daily
Licking Daily
 16 days ago

LICKING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc5fT_0aFREURB00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Licking Daily

Licking Daily

Licking, MO
18
Followers
79
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Licking, MOPosted by
Licking Daily

Jump on Licking’s rainy forecast today

(LICKING, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Licking Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
EnvironmentPosted by
Licking Daily

Get weather-ready — Licking’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Licking: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;