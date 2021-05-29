4-Day Weather Forecast For Morris
MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
