Morris, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Morris

Posted by 
 16 days ago

MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

