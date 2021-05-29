Weather Forecast For Osceola
OSCEOLA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
