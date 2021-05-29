Alva Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.