Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alva, OK

Alva Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Alva Post
Alva Post
 16 days ago

ALVA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aFREQuH00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alva Post

Alva Post

Alva, OK
6
Followers
77
Post
669
Views
ABOUT

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alva, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Alva Weather Forecast For#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Alva, OKPosted by
Alva Post

Alva forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alva: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;