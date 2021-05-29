Cancel
Fort Plain, NY

Fort Plain Weather Forecast

Fort Plain Digest
 16 days ago

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aFREP1Y00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

