Fort Plain Weather Forecast

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 40 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.