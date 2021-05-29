Cancel
Disputanta, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Disputanta

Disputanta Journal
DISPUTANTA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aFREOO300

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

