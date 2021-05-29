Daily Weather Forecast For Disputanta
DISPUTANTA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
