Daily Weather Forecast For Tucumcari

TUCUMCARI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 84 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 56 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 68 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



