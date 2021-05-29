Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucumcari, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Tucumcari

Posted by 
Tucumcari Dispatch
Tucumcari Dispatch
 16 days ago

TUCUMCARI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0aFRELjs00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 68 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tucumcari Dispatch

Tucumcari Dispatch

Tucumcari, NM
10
Followers
58
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucumcari Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucumcari, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tucumcari, NMPosted by
Tucumcari Dispatch

Monday sun alert in Tucumcari — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(TUCUMCARI, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tucumcari. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Tucumcari, NMPosted by
Tucumcari Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Tucumcari’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tucumcari: Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN QUAY COUNTY At 415 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ragland, or 22 miles south of Tucumcari, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quay and Ragland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
De Baca County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Baca, Guadalupe, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca; Guadalupe; Quay The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern De Baca County in east central New Mexico Southwestern Quay County in east central New Mexico Eastern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 302 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of House, or 18 miles northeast of Fort Sumner, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include House. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH