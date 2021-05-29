Daily Weather Forecast For Tucumcari
TUCUMCARI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.