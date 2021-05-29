Cancel
Rockport, MA

Rockport Weather Forecast

Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 16 days ago

ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aFREKr900

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 52 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 to 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 51 °F
    • 9 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

