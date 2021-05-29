Rockport Weather Forecast

ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain in the day; while chance light rain during night High 52 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 21 to 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 54 °F, low 51 °F 9 to 20 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Light rain likely in the day; while chance light rain during night High 61 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 10 mph



