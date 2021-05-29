Cancel
Kingfisher, OK

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Kingfisher

Posted by 
Kingfisher Post
Kingfisher Post
 16 days ago

(KINGFISHER, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingfisher. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingfisher:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aFREI5h00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

