Take advantage of Saturday sun in Kingfisher

(KINGFISHER, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingfisher. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingfisher:

Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.