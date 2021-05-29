3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Childress

(CHILDRESS, TX.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Childress, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Childress:

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 75 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 61 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



