Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.