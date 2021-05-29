Daily Weather Forecast For Brady
BRADY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
