Wautoma, WI

Weather Forecast For Wautoma

Wautoma News Alert
Wautoma News Alert
 16 days ago

WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 66 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monday has sun for Wautoma — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WAUTOMA, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wautoma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WAUTOMA, WI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wautoma Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.