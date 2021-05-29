Weather Forecast For Algona
ALGONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
