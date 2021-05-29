Weather Forecast For Algona

ALGONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 65 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.