Truth Or Consequences Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
