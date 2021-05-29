Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Truth Or Consequences Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 16 days ago

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7IHO_0aFRECnL00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences, NM
22
Followers
76
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Truth Or Consequences, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Truth Or Consequences, NMPosted by
Truth Or Consequences Journal

Get weather-ready — Truth Or Consequences’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Truth Or Consequences: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;