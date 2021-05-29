Newport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
