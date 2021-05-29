Cancel
Newport, VT

Newport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Newport Today
Newport Today
 16 days ago

NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aFREBuc00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newport, VT
