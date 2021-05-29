Cancel
Watseka, IL

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Watseka Updates
Watseka Updates
 16 days ago

(WATSEKA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Watseka. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Watseka:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljsyb_0aFREA1t00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Watseka, IL
