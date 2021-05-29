Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Country Property ready for new owner!! Features completely new half bath, freshly painted living room, hallway and Family room. This home is set back off IL RT 1 on quiet shaded 2.83 acre lot. Offered is a 2119 Sq ft all brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch home. The asphalt driveway leads you into you into this beautiful and peaceful property. The large family room lets out onto a large patio through beautiful newer sliding glass doors. The country kitchen is well laid out having been updated some years ago with new quartz counter tops. All appliances stay. Utility/mud room features an outside entrance door and a scrub up sink with walk in shower. The full bath was totally renovated in 2006. A GEOTHERMAL HEATING/CENTRAL AIR SYSTEM was installed in 2010. Average monthly utilities for this all electric home are only about $160/month!! (Garbage pickup $35/mo). There is a 2 car attached garage and a 35 FT X 25 FT 3 car metal sided building complete with concrete floor, Ben Franklin style wood heater(with properly installed chimney) and asphalt drive extended from the front driveway. The property's south line borders the Iroquois river. The home and out building are not in a flood zone as shown in the latest FEMA survey. The entire property has been well maintained. This fine country estate is located just minutes from all services in Watseka AND A 1/2 hour drive to Kankakee. CALL AN AGENT TODAY!!! Beauty and the beast. More than half an acre for fun, gardening, and solitude this ranch home is surrounded by tall trees. It's a great place to hide from the hustle and bustle of the big cities. This blank slate can be conformed to any of your wildest dreams and desires. Just start right in... Spacious 4 bdrs, 2 baths home with 2 car attached garage. Each level has bedrooms, bath, and kitchen allowing for single or multi-family living. 1st floor office and laundry area. Home could use some improvements however certainly livable in present condition. Sellers are downsizing. Nice location. Property being sold in "AS IS" condition. BREATHTAKING & INVITING CRESCENT CITY FARMETTE SANCTUARY ~~ Roomy Open Concept farm style kitchen with plenty of room for a family style table. New carpet in Living Room, living room ceiling updated, new flooring in Bathroom ~~Three generous bedrooms and two Full Baths. Inviting 3 Season Sun Room with lots of windows leading out to the expansive deck ready for entertaining and enjoying evening sunsets. Plus circle driveway, 2 car garage ~~ Hugh 52x36 Barn ~~ Corn Crib ~~ 27 x 24 Shed. Propane fueled and private well & septic, Power and water in some of the outbuildings. Unlimited possibilities for growing your own gardens, pets, horses and more. Roof 10 years old, barn roof 2 years, newer windows, dry cellar. DON'T LET THIS ONE GET PAST YOU ~~ SET UP YOUR TOUR NOW. DON'T LET THIS ONE GET PAST YOU ~~ SET UP YOUR TOUR NOW.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Caprice Sanfratello, Sun Realty Group, LLC at 815-469-2837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>