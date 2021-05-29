Cancel
Quitman, TX

Saturday rain in Quitman meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Quitman Daily
Quitman Daily
 16 days ago

(QUITMAN, TX) Saturday is set to be rainy in Quitman, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Quitman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0aFRE8Lg00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Quitman, TX
