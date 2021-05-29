4-Day Weather Forecast For Liberty

LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Periods of rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 45 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, May 30 Periods of rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 48 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 68 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.