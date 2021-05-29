4-Day Weather Forecast For Liberty
LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Periods of rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 45 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Periods of rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 48 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.