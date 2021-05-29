Cancel
Moriarty, NM

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

Moriarty Journal
Moriarty Journal
 16 days ago

(MORIARTY, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moriarty. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Moriarty:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEnyh_0aFRE6aE00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moriarty, NM
