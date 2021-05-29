Cancel
Williamstown, KY

Saturday rain in Williamstown: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Williamstown Updates
 16 days ago

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Williamstown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Williamstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0aFRE5hV00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Williamstown, KY
