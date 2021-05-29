Chadron Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
