Bonners Ferry, ID

Bonners Ferry Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Bonners Ferry News Watch
 16 days ago

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aFRE3w300

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bonners Ferry, IDPosted by
Bonners Ferry is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bonners Ferry. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.