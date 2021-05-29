Daily Weather Forecast For Muleshoe
MULESHOE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.