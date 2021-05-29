Cancel
Warsaw, VA

Weather Forecast For Warsaw

Posted by 
 16 days ago

WARSAW, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aFRE0Hs00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Warsaw, VA
ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

