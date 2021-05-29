Weather Forecast For Warsaw
WARSAW, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
