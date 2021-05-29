Weather Forecast For Warsaw

WARSAW, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 66 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



