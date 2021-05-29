Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bad Axe

Posted by 
Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 16 days ago

BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aFRDyl400

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
14
Followers
81
Post
942
Views
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bad Axe, MIPosted by
Bad Axe News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(BAD AXE, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Bad Axe Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.