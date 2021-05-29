4-Day Weather Forecast For Bad Axe
BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
