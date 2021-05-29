4-Day Weather Forecast For Hallettsville
HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.