Hallettsville, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hallettsville

Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 16 days ago

HALLETTSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aFRDv6t00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hallettsville, TX
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

