Daily Weather Forecast For Ely
ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.