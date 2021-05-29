Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ely, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Ely

Posted by 
Ely News Beat
Ely News Beat
 16 days ago

ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aFRDsSi00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated t-storms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ely News Beat

Ely News Beat

Ely, NV
10
Followers
75
Post
803
Views
ABOUT

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ely, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ely, NVPosted by
Ely News Beat

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Ely

(ELY, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ely. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Ely, NVPosted by
Ely News Beat

Your 4-day outlook for Ely weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ely: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance snow showers during night;
Ely, NVPosted by
Ely News Beat

Get weather-ready — Ely’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ely: Sunday, May 16: Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers during night;
California StateSFGate

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-180300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL WHITE PINE AND SOUTHEASTERN EUREKA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM PDT At 1244 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 19 miles east of Eureka to 8 miles southeast of Pinto Summit. Half inch hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Eureka, Pinto Summit and Pancake Summit.
White Pine County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for White Pine County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: White Pine County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WHITE PINE AND SOUTHERN ELKO COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM PDT At 109 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles west of Cherry Creek, moving west at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Big Bald Mountain and Overland Pass.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County Cold air funnel this afternoon and evening The showers and thunderstorms across NV are capable of producing cold air funnels this afternoon and evening. We have already gotten several reports of cold air funnels which is indicative of a favorable environment for formation. On rare occasions the funnel can reach the ground and become a weak tornado that can cause property damage and personal injury. Take the threat seriously and seek shelter if you see a storm approaching. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.