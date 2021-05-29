Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
