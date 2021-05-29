Daily Weather Forecast For Lake City

LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



