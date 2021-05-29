Cancel
Lake City, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Lake City

Posted by 
Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 16 days ago

LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aFRDqhG00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake City, MN
With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

