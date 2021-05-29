Patriots Off Season look position by position, Morse’s Morsels

Quarterback is the most important position on the field and I will start my position by position analysis with the Quarterback position. Cam Newton is the starter until someone unseats him from that position. The Patriots rewarded Newton with an $8M contract, backup money. IMHO, they rewarded him for taking such a low salary last year. He was a good soldier that did and said everything right. Newton is well respected around the league by his peers. An example of this is the comments that Julio Jones made to Sterling Sharpe, stating he would like to play with Newton as his QB. His performance on the field was flat-out awful after he came back from COVID. Before he was stricken he performed pretty well and had the Patriots in every game. He has some severe mechanical flaws. It has been reported that he has worked out with a QB coach to try and correct those problems. This is going to be a run-first offense and Newton’s running ability, only makes this offense more of a threat. His weapon’s around him are much better than last year. He will have his choice of TE’s to throw to and two legitimate WR’s. If Newton can’t rebound from last year and makes the same mistakes (footwork, pre-snap reads, etc) then it is strictly his fault.