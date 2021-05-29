Madisonville Daily Weather Forecast
MADISONVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
