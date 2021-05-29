Cancel
Lincolnton, GA

Lincolnton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lincolnton Bulletin
LINCOLNTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aFRDjlP00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lincolnton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

