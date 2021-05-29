Cancel
Clinton, AR

Clinton Daily Weather Forecast

Clinton Journal
CLINTON, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aFRDeLm00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Clinton, AR
